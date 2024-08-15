15 places with the most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 15:58 BST

The 15 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during June have been revealed.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2024.

May’s figures are available here.

There were 23 incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Portobello Lane, Monkwearmouth

There were 23 incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 20 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Southwick Police Station

There were 20 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 14 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 14 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 12 incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were 12 incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

