The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2024.
May’s figures are available here.
1. Portobello Lane, Monkwearmouth
There were 23 incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Southwick Police Station
There were 20 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth
There were 14 incidents, including eight anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Castellian Road, North Hylton
There were 12 incidents, including four violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps