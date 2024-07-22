The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during May 2024.
April’s figures are available here.
1. Moorside, Albany
There were 20 incidents, including 18 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave
There were 17 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Galleries Bus Station
There were 16 incidents, including 10 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Victoria Road, Concord
There were 15 incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps