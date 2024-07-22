15 locations with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to latest figures

The 15 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during May have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during May 2024.

April’s figures are available here.

1. Moorside, Albany

2. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

3. Galleries Bus Station

4. Victoria Road, Concord

