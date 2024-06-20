The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during April 2024.
March’s figures are available here.
1. Washington Galleries bus station
There were 26 incident, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Spout Lane, Washington Village/Concord
There were 13 incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave
There were 11 incidents, including four criminal damage or arson offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Hunter Street, Houghton
There were 10 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps