13 locations with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Jun 2024, 15:24 BST

The 13 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during April have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during April 2024.

There were 26 incident, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences reported 'in or near' this location

1. Washington Galleries bus station

There were 26 incident, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 13 incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Spout Lane, Washington Village/Concord

There were 13 incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 11 incidents, including four criminal damage or arson offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were 11 incidents, including four criminal damage or arson offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 10 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Hunter Street, Houghton

There were 10 incidents, including three shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

