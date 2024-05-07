19 locations with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to latest figures

The 19 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 7th May 2024, 17:00 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations.

There were 46 incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Galleries Bus Station, Washington Town Centre

There were 22 incidents, including five anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were 12 incidents, including six shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Hunter Street, Houghton

There were ten incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Mill Pit, Shiney Row

