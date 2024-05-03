14 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 14 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 3rd May 2024, 17:23 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during March 2024.

February’s figures are available here.

There were 47 incidents, including 24 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 47 incidents, including 24 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 35 incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Park Lane, city centre

There were 35 incidents, including 12 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 29 incidents, including 18 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 29 incidents, including 18 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 20 incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Prince Street, city centre

There were 20 incidents, including seven anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

