13 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 13 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during Februaryhave been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 14th Apr 2024, 08:54 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during February 2024.

January’s figures are available here.

Offences were recorded during February

1. Locations with crimes reported across south Sunderland

Offences were recorded during February

There were 48 incidents, including 21 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 48 incidents, including 21 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 25 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 25 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 24 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Park Lane, city centre

There were 24 incidents, including eight violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

