16 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 16 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during January have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 8th Mar 2024, 16:45 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All offences were committed during January 2024.

December's figures are available here.

Incidents were reported during January

1. Locations with crime reported across south Sunderland

There were 41 incidents, including 23 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 19 incidents, including 12 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 19 incidents, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Worcester Terrace

