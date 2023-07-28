News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
These are the places with most crime reported in south Sunderland during May.These are the places with most crime reported in south Sunderland during May.
These are the places with most crime reported in south Sunderland during May.

14 places with most crime reported across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

Here are the 14 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland according to the latest figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.

April's statistics are available here.

There were 40 incidents, including 16 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

1. There were 40 incidents, including 16 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

There were 40 incidents, including 16 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

Photo Sales
There were 28 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

2. There were 28 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

There were 28 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

Photo Sales
There were 26 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

3. There were 26 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

There were 26 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

Photo Sales
There were 23 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

4. There were 23 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

There were 23 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sunderland