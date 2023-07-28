The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.
April's statistics are available here.
1. There were 40 incidents, including 16 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
There were 40 incidents, including 16 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
2. There were 28 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
There were 28 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
3. There were 26 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
There were 26 incidents, including 14 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
4. There were 23 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.
There were 23 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location.