The 11 places with most crime reported across the south of Sunderland, according to latest data
The information comes from the national police crime website.
Here are the 13 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland according to the latest figures.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place 'in or near” named locations in April 2023.