News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

The 11 places with most crime reported across the south of Sunderland, according to latest data

The information comes from the national police crime website.

By Kevin Clark
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST- 1 min read
Eleven locations with most crime reported in south SunderlandEleven locations with most crime reported in south Sunderland
Eleven locations with most crime reported in south Sunderland

Here are the 13 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland according to the latest figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All incidents are said to have taken place 'in or near” named locations in April 2023.