14 places with most crime across south Sunderland, according to latest figures
Here are the 14 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland , according to the latest figures.
By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2023.
January’s statistics are available here.
