There were 37 incidents, including 17 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
14 places with most crime across south Sunderland, according to latest figures

Here are the 14 places with the most crime reported across south Sunderland , according to the latest figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2023.

January’s statistics are available here.

There were 30 incidents, including eight of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Park Land, city centre

There were 30 incidents, including eight of anti-social behaviour, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 24 incidents, including 18 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were 24 incidents, including 18 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 23 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Merton Close, Ryhope

There were 23 incidents, including 11 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 20 incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Prince Street, city centre

There were 20 incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

