Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old girl was assaulted in the Union Street area of Sunderland at 8pm on Sunday, June 27.

The young girl was left with a fractured cheekbone after the violent attack.

It was reported that she had been attacked by an older girl outside the Greggs bakery – leaving the victim with serious facial injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the violent attack.

The girls are believed to be known to each other and an investigation has been launched with detectives carrying out a range of enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for the ‘Good Samaritan’ who helped the injured girl after the attack to come forward.

Police say the adult male helped the victim and walked her to the Wearmouth Bridge and waited with her until a family friend came to collect her.

Detective Sergeant Sara Stobie, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which left the victim with a fractured cheekbone. She was understandably distressed by what had happened.

“We are now committed to finding out the circumstances behind the attack and this male could be a key witness who we really want to contact us.

“He is not in any trouble at all, but we hope he has information that can assist our ongoing investigation so I am appealing for him to come forward and make himself known to police.”

The man, or anyone with information, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log 440 280621.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.