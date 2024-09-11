13 places with the most crime reported across north Sunderland, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 05:54 BST

The 13 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during July have been revealed.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2024.

June’s figures are available here.

There were 24 incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Portobello Road, Monkwearmouth

There were 24 incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 24 incidents, including 15 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 24 incidents, including 15 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 20 incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Cleveland View, Seaburn

There were 20 incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

There were 17 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were 17 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

