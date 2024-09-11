The 15 places with most crime reported across the north of Sunderland during July have been revealed.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2024.

1 . Portobello Road, Monkwearmouth There were 24 incidents, including 17 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2 . Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth There were 24 incidents, including 15 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3 . Cleveland View, Seaburn There were 20 incidents, including 11 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4 . Castellian Road, North Hylton There were 17 incidents, including five shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location