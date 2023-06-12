The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2023.
March's figures are available here.
1. There were 21 incidents, including 13 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location
2. There were 14 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. There were 14 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
4. There were 12 incidents, including six violence or offences, reported 'in or near' this location
