Twelve places with most crime reported across north Sunderland

12 north Sunderland streets with the most crime reported, according to latest data

The 12 places where most crime was reported across north Sunderland during March have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in April 2023.

March's figures are available here.

There were 21 incidents, including 13 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. There were 21 incidents, including 13 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 14 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. There were 14 incidents, including seven shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 14 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. There were 14 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 12 incidents, including six violence or offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. There were 12 incidents, including six violence or offences, reported 'in or near' this location

