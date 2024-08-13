There were 21 incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this locationThere were 21 incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
There were 21 incidents, including 16 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

12 locations with most crime reported across Washington and Houghton, according to latest figures

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2024, 05:24 GMT

The 15 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during June have been revealed by new figures.

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during June 2024.

May’s figures are available here.

There were 18 incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Moorside, Coach Road Estate

There were 18 incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 17 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported' in or near' this location

2. Galleries bus station

There were 17 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported' in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 15 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave

There were 15 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
There were 13 incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location

4. Lytham Close, Coach Road Estate

There were 13 incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Home Office
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice