The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents were reported 'in or near' these locations during June 2024.
May’s figures are available here.
1. Moorside, Coach Road Estate
There were 18 incidents, including 13 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
2. Galleries bus station
There were 17 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported' in or near' this location | Google Maps
3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave
There were 15 incidents, including five violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps
4. Lytham Close, Coach Road Estate
There were 13 incidents, including nine anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in or near' this location | Google Maps