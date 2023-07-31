12 locations in Washington and Houghton with most crime reported

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
April's figures are available here.
1. There were 25 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
There were 25 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
2. There were 14 offences, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
There were 14 offences, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
3. There were 13 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
There were 13 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
4. There were 13 incidents, including 11 of theft, reported 'in or near' this location
There were 13 incidents, including 11 of theft, reported 'in or near' this location