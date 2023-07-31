News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
The areas of Houghton and Washington with most rime reported during MayThe areas of Houghton and Washington with most rime reported during May
The areas of Houghton and Washington with most rime reported during May

12 locations in Washington and Houghton with most crime reported

The 14 places where most crime was reported across Houghton and Washington during May have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:31 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.

April's figures are available here.

There were 25 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. There were 25 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 25 incidents, including nine shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were 14 offences, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

2. There were 14 offences, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 14 offences, including six violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were 13 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

3. There were 13 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 13 incidents, including seven violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were 13 incidents, including 11 of theft, reported 'in or near' this location

4. There were 13 incidents, including 11 of theft, reported 'in or near' this location

There were 13 incidents, including 11 of theft, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3