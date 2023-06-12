The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Houghton and Washington policing neighbourhoods.
March's figures are available here.
1. There were 20 incidents, including 10 of theft, reported 'in or near' this location
2. There were 19 incidents, including 11 of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location
3. There were 18 incidents, including eight shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
4. There were 16 incidents, including 14 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location
