11 Sunderland criminals jailed or given suspended sentences in September 2023

The courts were kept busy during October.

By Kevin Clark
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:40 GMT

Here are 11 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during the month of September.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Smith, 26, of Tanfield Road, Sunderland, admitted stalking, two charges of harassment and three of sending malicious communication. Mr Recorder Dunne sentenced him to 10 months, suspended for 18 months, with mental health treatment, programme and rehabilitation requirements. He was given a five-year restraining order

1. Luke Smith

Smith, 26, of Tanfield Road, Sunderland, admitted stalking, two charges of harassment and three of sending malicious communication. Mr Recorder Dunne sentenced him to 10 months, suspended for 18 months, with mental health treatment, programme and rehabilitation requirements. He was given a five-year restraining order

Frater, 32, of Aiskell Street, Sunderland, admitted wounding, threatening with a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker. Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to a total of 28 months behind bars

2. Ryan Frater

Frater, 32, of Aiskell Street, Sunderland, admitted wounding, threatening with a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker. Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to a total of 28 months behind bars

Carney, 24, of Weardale Crescent, Penshaw, and Wynne, 21, of Dock Street, South Shields, both admitted wounding with intent. Carney also admitted an unrelated burglary charge. Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced Carney to a total of 47 months behind bars and Wynne to 43 months.

3. Kieran Wynne and Michael Carney

Carney, 24, of Weardale Crescent, Penshaw, and Wynne, 21, of Dock Street, South Shields, both admitted wounding with intent. Carney also admitted an unrelated burglary charge. Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced Carney to a total of 47 months behind bars and Wynne to 43 months.

Muncaster, 20, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, theft and handling stolen goods. Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced him to 18 months behind bars

4. Jack Muncaster

Muncaster, 20, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, theft and handling stolen goods. Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced him to 18 months behind bars

