11 Sunderland criminals jailed or given suspended sentences in September 2023

Here are 11 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in or around Sunderland during the month of September.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Luke Smith
Smith, 26, of Tanfield Road, Sunderland, admitted stalking, two charges of harassment and three of sending malicious communication. Mr Recorder Dunne sentenced him to 10 months, suspended for 18 months, with mental health treatment, programme and rehabilitation requirements. He was given a five-year restraining order
2. Ryan Frater
Frater, 32, of Aiskell Street, Sunderland, admitted wounding, threatening with a bladed article and assault on an emergency worker. Judge Gavin Doig sentenced him to a total of 28 months behind bars
3. Kieran Wynne and Michael Carney
Carney, 24, of Weardale Crescent, Penshaw, and Wynne, 21, of Dock Street, South Shields, both admitted wounding with intent. Carney also admitted an unrelated burglary charge. Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced Carney to a total of 47 months behind bars and Wynne to 43 months.
4. Jack Muncaster
Muncaster, 20, of no fixed address, admitted burglary, theft and handling stolen goods. Mr Recorder Nathan Adams sentenced him to 18 months behind bars