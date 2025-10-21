Thief with no money for food targeted power tools at Sunderland's B&Q store

A serial Sunderland thief with no money for food after a benefits blunder tried to get cash in his pocket by stealing goods from retailer B&Q, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lacey Robson, 51, targeted the firm’s Sunderland city branch on Friday, October, 17, and made off with a £199 Karcher K3 pressure washer.

Robson, of Exeter Street, Millfield, returned the next day to steal a Makita cordless hammer drill, valued at £105, prosecutor Holly Clegg said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did so while on licence from a previous prison term - and the Probation Service confirmed it was now looking to recall him to jail.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had 73 previous convictions from 146 offences, of which 89 are theft-related.

Sunderland's B&Q store | Sunderland Echo

Ms Clegg said: “On two days in October, the defendant entered B&Q and took items that did not belong to him. The total of the goods taken is £304.

“The crown would say that there was some planning to these offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will note that his last offences were for theft and he was ordered to pay compensation.

“The Karcher item was not recovered, and so the crown is seeking £199 in compensation for B&Q.”

Robson pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop.

Heather Bolton, defending, told magistrates: “Mr Robson was arrested and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, and so should get credit for that.

“I would ask you to take into account the fact that he has spent two nights in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason for committing these offences was purely to allow him to buy food. He missed an appointment with benefits. He now has an appointment.

“He has had a problem with substance misuse over the years, which will be evidenced from his previous convictions.

“He has reduced his use of methadone to the point that he does not use that now at all and he is abstaining from substances.

“He is subject to licence - the papers may be approved or they may not be approved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Probation Service told the hearing it was in the process of submitting papers to have Robson recalled to prison.

Magistrates ordered Robson to pay £199 compensation to B&Q. There were no court costs.