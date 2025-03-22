A machete-wielding thug who threatened a driver in a road rage incident has walked free from court.

Thomas Stewart was travelling in a red Audi A1 on the A138 in Sunderland last August when another driver flashed their lights thinking they were going to crash into him.

When the vehicles stopped at a red light further down the road, 29-year-old Stewart got out of the passenger side of the car.

Jemima Stephenson-Finn, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court Stewart had a large weapon on him, which was "around two foot in length".

The court heard he was "aggressively" walking to the car door and was "waving the machete around".

However, the ordeal came to an end when the lights turned green and the defendant's car drove away.

A victim impact statement read to the court said: "I can't believe someone would do this in broad daylight over something so trivial.

"I feel sick to my stomach."

Stewart, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to threatening a person with a blade or pointed article in a public place.

Stewart has 19 previous convictions for 41 offences including possession of a bladed article.

Mr Nick Lane, defending, told the court that his client had already spent 181 days on remand.

The court also heard that Stewart suffers from PTSD.

Mr Recorder Moran sentenced him to a two-year community order with rehabilitation requirements.

He also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the machete.

Mr Recorder Thomas Moran told him: "You reacted in a way that was completely over the top.

"It was relatively short lived.

"You were arrested half an hour later.

"You have already spent six months on remand.

"You are 29, you have got previous convictions for numerous offences."