Coastguard teams in Sunderland called out four times in the space of seven hours
Volunteers from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team have been called out four times in the space of seven hours on Monday, September 6.
Coastguard officers in Sunderland were called out four times in the space of seven hours on Monday, September 6, to various incidents.
Volunteers were tasked to assist the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust with a casualty suffering from chest pains onboard a vessel in Sunderland Marina shortly after 10am.
Coastguard officers provided casualty care at the scene before assisting them to shore where they were placed into an ambulance and taken to hosptial.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team volunteers were then immediately retasked to assist South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat with an incident in South Shields.
Volunteers were once again called out just before 1pm on help Durham Constabulary with the search for a missing person in the Seaham area.
Working alongside the Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and Sunderland RNLI, an extensive search was carried out of the Seaham area until information was received two hours later than put the person outside of the area.
Finally, coastguard officers were paged once again at around 4.30pm to help the Hartlepool Coastguard and Cleveland Police with the search for another missing person on the Headland in Hartlepool.
Teams from Sunderland Coastguard were stood down shortly after receiving the task due to no longer being required.
Members of the public are reminded that in the event of a coastal emergency, they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.