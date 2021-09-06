E-scooter provider Neuron launches TV advert to promote rider safety in Sunderland

The e-scooter provider has issued many safety warnings throughout the trial so far and now their first-ever UK TV advert will focus on rider safety in Sunderland.

The advert, which will be broadcast from September 6, will complement Neuron’s other safety-related initiatives including their in-app Riding School, regular ScootSafe events, and ever-increasing list of safety features.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's e-scooter provider Neuron are launching a TV advertising campaign focused on rider safety.

The move is a first for e-scooter operators in the UK with Neuron becoming the first operator to launch a rider safety campaign that includes targeted broadcast advertising solely focused on safety.

George Symes, UK Regional Manager, Neuron Mobility, said: “Neuron is delighted to be taking the leap into TV advertising as another valuable way to spread the message of safe riding.

"The safety-focused advert will help create greater awareness of our safe riding rules and encourage responsible riding across the cities we operate in.”

“Safety is our top priority and we will be continuing to explore every opportunity to educate and encourage people to use e-scooters safely as we expand in the UK.”

Neuron’s e-scooters first launched in the UK in October 2020 and are now operational in Sunderland, Newcastle and Slough.

In June, Neuron revealed that 86% of riders in Sunderland believe they are having a positive impact on the city – with 54% of trips resulting in a rider making a purchase at a local business.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.