Coastguard teams called out to Whitburn following reports of concern for a woman

Coastguard from Sunderland, along with Northumbria Police and Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, were called to The Wherry within Whitburn Coastal Park at 5.20pm on Wednesday, July 21.

Emergency crews had received reports of concern for the welfare of a lady on the beach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coastguard teams were called to The Wherry in Whitburn after receiving reports of concern for a woman.

She was placed into the care of Northumbria Police and then made her own way home in the company of a known associate.

A spokesperson for the Sunderland Coastguard said: “This afternoon (Wednesday, July 21) the team were paged to The Wherry within Whitburn Coastal Park after concerns for the welfare of a member of public on the beach were reported.

“Arriving on scene team members made contact with the member of the public who advised she was in no need of assistance but did spend some time speaking with our officers.

"A short time later she did agree to be helped to a safer place.

"After a short conversation with Northumbria Police she then made her own way home in the company of a known associate. Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were also in attendance."

Members of the public are reminded that in any coastal emergency to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.