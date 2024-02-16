Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Barnes gyratory

Work that will close a major Sunderland road junction has been delayed by a week due to bad weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road users are advised that the A690 Durham Road Barnes Gyratory will be closed for the next two Sundays, to allow for the resurfacing of Dunelm South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work was due to be done on the Sundays of February 11 and 18. It will now take place on February 18 and Sunday, February 25.

Road closures will be in place between 8am and 6pm with two diversion routes signed.

The work is part of Sunderland City Council’s ongoing road improvement scheme, which in the next few weeks will also see road closures for resurfacing on Corporation Road and Villette Road in Hendon, St Luke’s Terrace in Pallion and Chester Road.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City, said: “I’d like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding as we carry out resurfacing work on this important section of road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to improving the infrastructure across Sunderland, as we strive to keep the city’s roads well-maintained and clean.

"While road closures can cause an inconvenience, we always aim to programme the work during quieter periods wherever possible.”

The full highway maintenance programme is available on the council’s website by googling highway maintenance schemes - Sunderland City Council.