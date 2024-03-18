Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A previous Peace Doves display at Liverpool Cathedral.

Over 15,000 paper doves created by visitors with messages of peace will be displayed in Durham Cathedral this summer.

Peace Doves will be a mass-participation artwork by Peter Walker, adorning the cathedral from July 25, consisting of thousands of individual handmade paper doves, suspended above the cathedral’s historic nave.

Image Credit Peter Walker Sculptor Peace Doves (3) (1).jpg

The artwork will be set against the atmospheric music of composer David Harper. However, before then each paper dove must be given a message by visitors.

From Easter Monday, April 1 visitors, groups and communities are invited to Durham Cathedral, where they will be given a paper dove on which they can write a message of "peace, love, friendship or hope".

Visitors will be able to make a Peace Dove every day from Easter Monday, to Saturday, July 20. The installation will open to the public this summer, from July 25 until September 9. Admission is free, although donations are welcome.

The final result will be installed on July 25. The aim is to give a sense of serenity and peace.

Image Credit Peter Walker Sculptor Peace Doves (6).jpg

A programme of events accompanies the installation, including late night openings, family activities and a special evensong on Sunday, July 28 at 3.30pm, to reflect upon the artwork and pray for peace.

Chief officer of Visitor Experience and Enterprise at the cathedral, Andrew Usher, said: “We’re delighted to be showcasing the Peace Doves installation this summer and we’re aware that it will take a long time to handcraft the amount of doves needed.

"So we’re now asking for the help of visitors, schools and local communities and inviting everyone to come and create one of the 15,000 doves that make up this meaningful installation.

Dean of Durham, the Very Revd Dr Philip Plyming, said: "Jesus said 'blessed are the peacemakers' and certainly in our world today peace is needed more than ever.

The nave at Durham Cathedral.

"The Peace Doves installation represents a chance for people of all faiths and backgrounds to come into this historic house of prayer and offer their own different voices, wishes and prayers in the cause of peace.

"I am looking forward to welcoming people from across our communities to Durham Cathedral to be part of this remarkable artwork and offering to God."