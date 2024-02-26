Sunderland shows its support for Ukraine as rally takes place in Newcastle

Submitted picture.

Sunderland helped show its support for Ukraine as the world marked the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

People travelled from Wearside to take part in a rally at Grey's Monument in Newcastle on Saturday, February 24, calling for an end to Russian hostilities and support for Ukraine.

Ukrainians were draped with Ukrainian flags, some held signs with their calls to "stop genocide and war", and children drew Ukrainian symbols on the asphalt with chalk.

The day before the rally, the Salvation Army church in Sunderland hosted a Sunderland for Ukraine concert and collected donations, which will go to help Ukrainian families affected by the war.

In 2023, the church teamed up with local charity, Sunderland for Ukraine, to support Ukrainian refugees as they resettle in the UK.

At the Monument, Ukrainians gave speeches, performed national songs and thanked Britain for the warm welcome and strong support of Ukraine.

Olha Vasylets, who left Ukraine with her daughter after Russia invaded, was among those who attended the rally.

"We came today to support Ukraine and the people who remain there. In my opinion, people are now beginning to forget and give Ukrainian news second place. We're going through this, children die, people die, animals die every day," she said.

"We must constantly be reminded of the war, we cannot be silent. We come out here so that people don't close their eyes."

About 1,000 Ukrainians have come to the North East since the full-scale invasion began, and they all want one thing - peace and a return to Ukraine.

Representatives of Great Britain, the Russian republic of Tatarstan and other countries also joined the rally with their speeches.

Tom Madge was among those who addressed the rally, holding a poster which said 'We stand with Ukraine, their fight to repel Putin’s terror, imperial war. Freedom is not free. Ukraine fights for all our democracy.'

He said: “As someone from the UK, it is really important for us to support everyone who is undergoing genocide and invasions and understand that this is happening in Ukraine, it is happening in other places around the world and we can’t ignore it. We can't pretend that."