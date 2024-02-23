Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash took place close to the junction of Springwell Road and Durham Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car crash at a busy Sunderland junction during rush hour.

Police say the crash took place on Durham Road, close to the junction with the B1405 Springwell Road, near Lidl and the Immaculate Heart of Mary church - and that no life-threatening injuries are thought to have been sustained.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9am today (Friday, February 23) we received a report of a collision involving two cars on the A690 Durham Road in Sunderland, near to the junction with Springwell Road.

“Emergency services attended the scene where nobody was understood to have suffered life-threatening injuries.