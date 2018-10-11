Watch the final pieces of Sunderland's Seaburn Centre being demolished

Demolition work on Sunderland's Seaburn Centre is coming to a close as the final parts of the building were demolished today.

Yesterday saw the arch of the building taken down.

The entrance to the former Seaburn Centre about to be demolished.

And today the front wall and main entrance door were knocked to the ground as part of the ongoing work.

Work on bringing down the derelict centre, on Whitburn Road, began last November but was halted after the discovery of birds nesting on the site.

Our photographer Stu Norton was on hand to capture this footage of the latest work on site.

Workers are taking down the final parts of the old Seaburn Centre.

