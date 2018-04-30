Seaburn centre demolition delayed - by nesting starlings!

Have your say

Redevelopment work in Sunderland has been delayed following the discovery of birds nesting on site.

Demolition of the Seaburn Centre, in Whitburn Road, has been put on hold after an ecology survey found starlings.

Builders started work on the derelict centre in November, which is due to converted into a hub for seafront retail and leisure attractions.

In a statement, a Sunderland Council spokesman said: “It is standard practice for the council to obtain professional advice from an ecologist for any proposed demolition works.

“As part of this process for the Seaburn Leisure Centre, it was advised that an ecology survey should be carried out to see if there were any breeding birds and nests that could be disturbed, damaged or destroyed by the works.

“The survey identified an active starling nest on the side of the building and demolition works were therefore postponed.

“The council is continuing to monitor the situation.”

Last week temporary planning permission was granted for pop-up attractions including cinemas and markets to be housed in ‘bespoke shipping containers’ on the site.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service