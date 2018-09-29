Demolition work at Sunderland's Seaburn Centre starts up again after delays

Work has re-started to demolish the Seaburn Centre in Sunderland after demollition was halted due to birds nesting on site.

Builders had started to tear down the building, in Whitburn Road, back in November.

Demolition work has re-started on the Seaburn Centre

However, the discovery of a nesting group of starlings led to work to be halted while an ecology survey was carried out.

Read More: Work delayed due to nesting birds

The centre, which opened in the mid-80s, closed last March after the council said it was “no longer commercially viable”.

It is due to be converted into a hub for seafront retail and leisure attractions.

Work is expected to take around six weeks to complete.

Read More: Readers react to green light for demolition work on the Seaburn Centre

A statement issued earlier by Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, Councillor Stuart Porthouse in relation to they delayed work said the local authority had followed “good practice” by delaying its plans to clear the Seaburn Leisure Centre site.

Read More: Demolition work to begin on site of the Seaburn Centre

Building materials from the site are being recycled wherever possible with the area being landscaped pending further development.