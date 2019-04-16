Bradley Lowery Foundation launches search for runners to take part in charity race

A charity set up in memory of a special little boy is searching for people to take on a challenge in its name.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been granted 50 places for a charity run in London - and is now looking for fundraisers to take part and do their bit for a good cause.

The Vitality London 10,000 takes in some of the capital's greatest sights, starting on The Mall and finishing back in front of Buckingham Palace.

Taking place on Monday, May 27, entry for the 10k run is now open - and you could be taking on the 6.2-mile course in honour of a charity dedicated to helping poorly children and their families.

The Foundation was set up following the death of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, who lost his life in July 2017.

He bravely fought neuroblastoma cancer for many years, with his unwavering bravery and cheeky smile inspiring people up and down the country.

It was after her own son's journey that mum Gemma Lowery decided to dedicate her work to supporting other families with their own awareness and fundraising campaigns.

And you too can play a part in the journey.

A message posted to the Bradley Lowery Foundation Twitter account said: "We have been given 50 spaces for the 2019 London Vitality 10,000!

"The requirement is to raise a minimum of £200, and you will be given a BLF t-shirt to wear on the day.

"This is on May 27, 2019, if you would like to register your interest for this run please pop us a message."

Since its launch, the charity has supported a number of children facing different challenges.

In the last month, the Foundation has launched a support line for parents and carers of children with cancer and had planning permission approved for a holiday home in Scarborough.

The Vitality London 10,000 also passes Nelson's Column, St Paul's Cathedral and the Houses of Parliament.

For more information and to get in touch with the Bradley Lowery Foundation, visit the website here.