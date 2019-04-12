First look at Bradley Lowery Foundation holiday home as plans for haven are approved

Plans for a charity holiday home where families with sick children will be able to make memories have been given the go-ahead.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has had planning permission granted for the home, which will be built in Scarborough. The town was one of Bradley’s favourite places to visit, and he enjoyed one of his last holidays there with his family. As the plans get the green light, we have taken a look at how the facility could look with some artist impressions.

The holiday home will be a touch of luxury for sick children and their loved ones.

Scarborough Borough Council approved a long lease for a parcel of land to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Scarborough holds special memories for Bradley and his family.

The Foundation wants the holiday home to support other families.

