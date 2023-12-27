The family is moving on after 30 years

The Ng family, Peng, centre, with her children Julie and Nigel.

Echo readers have been reacting to the news that the family running one of Sunderland's most loved takeaways is to leave the business after 30 years.

The Ng family took over the Fountain Garden in High Barnes in 1993. Owner George Ng passed away in 2018, since when the business has been run by his widow Peng and their children Julie and Nigel. George had previously run the Lotus Garden restaurant on High Street.

Peng is now retiring, so the business will soon change hands has led to the takeaway's change of ownership, with respected chef Ivan Weng due to take charge.

The story has attracted thousands of online hits and, judging from well over 100 readers' comments on Facebook, the Ngs have left a huge impression on the community.

Chris Sumby said: "Absolutely fantastic food, going to be big miss. I’ll be popping in this week. Good luck to Ivan and his team. Hope the Ng family enjoy a well earned break."

Wendy Armstrong said: "Will be greatly missed, after over 25years of going it’s like losing part of the family. Peng, Julie and Nigel we wish you all the best for your future adventures xx.

Peng Ng is handing over the Fountain Garden to chef Ivan Weng.

Leeanne Spoors-Swan said: "I used to do their accounts, many years ago. I have very fond memories of the late George and his wife. What a lovely family and their food was always amazing. They'll be a big miss and I wish they all the best for the future xx"

Jill Aiken agreed, saying: "Been coming here for over 20 years. Lovely family. Will be a huge miss. Good luck xx."

Nicola Fitzgerald Barker said: "We've been going since the Bakhap then the Fountain Garden, must be 40 years and my parents even longer than that. I do remember the fish shop as well. All the best from The Barker family xx

Carl Redman reckoned: "Best takeaway in the city - and probably many cities too. Thank you Ng family. Good luck to you all - keep the Mackem accent too!"

Claire Trotter thinks: "The best in Sunderland by far !!! Will be a miss on my Sundays x."

After Sarah Hunter shared the story with Katie Muldowney, Katie said simply: "What!!!"