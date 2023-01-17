News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the top Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Sunderland. Is your favourite on the list?

The highest-rated places in and around Sunderland to get Chinese food this Chinese New Year according to Google reviews

This weekend marks the Chinese New Year and there is no better time to support local companies selling mouth-watering Chinese food.

By Jason Button
1 hour ago

There’s a raft of great places to get Chinese food across Wearside and these are the highest-rated takeaways and restaurants based on Google reviews from customers.

Chinese New Year is on Sunday, January 22, 2023 and is the year of the rabbit.

1. Peach Garden

Peach Garden takeaway on Avondale Avenue in Penshaw has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 111 reviews.

Photo: Google

2. New Grangetown Cantonese and Chinese takeaway

New Grangetown Cantonese and Chinese takeaway on Ryhoe Road has a 4.8 rating from 30 reviews.

Photo: Google

3. Silver Star

Silver Star takeaway on Suffolk Street in Hendon has a 4.7 rating from 77 reviews.

Photo: Google

4. Panda Chef

Panda Chef takeaway on Coxgreen Road in Houghton le Spring has a 4.7 rating from 46 reviews.

Photo: Google

