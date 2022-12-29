Sunderland food hygiene: Chinese takeaways in and around Sunderland with a five-star food hygiene rating
A number of Chinese takeaways in and around Sunderland have earned a five-star food hygiene rating and could provide the perfect post Christmas treat as we head into the new year.
We’ve taken a look at local Chinese takeaways who have received full marks from food hygiene inspectors to keep you going into the new year.
Below is a look at Chinese takeaways in and around Sunderland with five-star food hygiene ratings, in postcode order.
SR1
Ling Sun - 4 Vine Place, Sunderland, SR1 3NE - Rated five-stars on December 5, 2017.
SR2
Chinese Kitchen - 105 Stannington Grove, Sunderland, SR2 9JT - Rated five-stars on June 20, 2017.
Grangetown Cantonese Chinese Takeaway - 36 Windsor Terrace, Sunderland, SR2 9QF - Rated five-stars on December 6, 2017.
Silver Star - 1 Saint Ignatius Close, Sunderland, SR2 8BD - Rated five-stars on October 14, 2019.
SR3
Green Bamboo - 4 Tunstall Village Road, Sunderland, SR3 2BY - Rated five-stars on September 9, 2019.
Happy Valley - 54 Ettrick Grove, Sunderland, SR3 4AW - Rated five-stars on September 7, 2017.
SR4
Lucky Star - Flat A, 11, Railway Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 0PA, - Rated five-stars on December 19, 2017.
The Broadway Wok - 93 91, The Broadway, Sunderland, SR4 8PA - Rated five-stars on July 14, 2021.
The Fountain Garden - 61 Queens Crescent, Sunderland, SR4 7JH - Rated five-stars on October 31, 2019.
Chinese 2 Go - 62 Saint Lukes Terrace, Sunderland, SR4 6NF - Rated five-stars on December 21, 2018.
Jade Palace - 25 Ferndale Terrace, Pallion, Sunderland, SR4 6SG - Rated five-stars on March 11, 2020.
SR5
Great Wall - 233 Southwick Road, Sunderland, SR5 2AB - Rated five-stars on March 29, 2018.
NE38
May Hong - 51 49, Station Road, Washington, NE38 7BE - Rated five-stars on January 29, 2020.
Ping On Chinese Takeaway - 46 Valley Forge, Washington, NE38 7JL - Rated five-stars on September 20, 2021.
DH4
Magic Wok - 10 Grieves Buildings, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 7AU - Rated five-stars on December 1, 2021.
Spicy China - 31 Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4QT - Rated five-stars on September 2, 2021.
Peach Gardens - 46 Avondale Avenue, Houghton-Le-Spring, DH4 7QS - Rated five-stars on August 20, 2018.