Award winning North East canine behaviourist releases his sixth book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of North East-based Pets2impress has released his sixth book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Jackson, a South Shields-based canine behaviourist, is celebrating the launch of his sixth book, titled ‘Beyond the Walk: The Secret to a Calmer Dog, a Stronger Bond, and a Happier Life Together’.

Known for his expertise across the world in dog enrichment, Tim has spent years helping owners understand that a walk isn’t always enough for their four-legged friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his latest book, he dives into the science of canine enrichment by offering practical and engaging ways to keep dogs mentally stimulated, calm, and well-behaved - whether at home, on walks, or even when on crate rest.

Tim has stated that the book aims to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners by showcasing simple activities that tap into a dog’s natural instincts.

Pets2impress owner Tim Jackson holding his sixth book. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “Many owners struggle with dogs who are bouncing off the walls, despite getting plenty of exercise.

“The secret? Dogs don’t just need physical exercise - they need mental stimulation too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This book is packed with simple, fun activities that tap into a dog’s natural instincts, helping to prevent boredom, strengthen the bond between dog and owner, and make life with a dog so much easier.”

To mark the occasion of his sixth dog, Tim is hosting a special launch night on Thursday, April 24, at 6pm at the Pets2impress daycare centre, in South Shields.

The daycare is an award-winning environment that specialised in themed enrichment programs, puppy training, and behaviour support.

Those who attend the event will get an exclusive look at the book, hear insights from Tim himself and enjoy a night of celebrating dogs and their incredible potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Copies of ‘Beyond the Walk’ will also be available to purchase on the night, with a special book signing and Q&A session with Tim also planned.

For more information, you can visit: https://pets2impress.com/.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.