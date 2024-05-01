Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will serve up a global celebration of food this summer.

The return of the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival over the weekend of June 7-9 will see events taking place across Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square, with more areas due to come on board.

Last year's event attracted thousands to the city centre

As well as the opportunity to tuck into favourites from across the globe, the festival will also allow visitors to fill up on a host of workshops and live entertainment, with Keel Square hosting performances and activities taking centre stage including Abba tribute duo Voulez 2 and former X Factor finalist Amelia Lily.

The popular market will be returning with a range of continental food stalls along with local, independent traders.

Among those already signed up to take part are Karachi and Spice Indian street food, Sweet de Belly Caribbean cuisine and everything from noodle bars to stands selling German bratwurst.

Greek, Mexican, Hungarian, Thai, Turkish, Chinese and Italian food will be on offer, as well as stalls selling sauces, tray bakes, cakes, cheese and chutneys.

Local favourites Fat Hippo and Twisted Chick will also be on hand, for anyone needing their burger or chicken fix.

The food festival will return on the weekend of June 7-9

The market will also feature a range of handicraft items from countries as far afield as South America to Turkey and Spain, with around 50 traders expected to take part.

Workshops for youngsters include the opportunity to decorate a pot and then plant herbs in it, while a host of fun, walkabout characters will also be out and about throughout the festival.

Sunderland BID organises the festival and chief executive believes it will be another huge success: “We have had so much positive feedback after last year’s event and we know that Food and Drink Festival is something that everyone looks forward to,” she said.

“It’s a great mix of something for everyone and we can’t wait to unveil further details of the programme in the coming weeks.”