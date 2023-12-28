Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arden James McGurrell. Submitted picture.

The parents of a Christmas Day baby are celebrating 'the best present there is'.

News of the festive bundles of joy to arrive at Sunderland Royal Hospital are continuing to emerge.

Arden James McGurrell with his parents. Submitted picture.

The latest announced is Arden James McGurrell, who arrived on Christmas Day to parents Laura Callaghan and Andrew McGurrell.

He weighed 6lb 7oz.

Laura said: "He arrived at 11.48am on Christmas Day, just to make sure we really missed out on Christmas dinner.

"He was born via emergency section after my waters initially broke on Christmas Eve, his due date.

"He entered the world on Christmas Day to give us the best present there is."

Head of Midwifery Dawn Edmundson said: "Our team was delighted to welcome these babies into the world.

"Every delivery here is remarkable, but we know those who arrive at this time of year are extra special to their families.