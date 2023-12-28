Parents of Christmas Day baby enjoy 'best present there is' after arrival at Sunderland Royal Hospital
The parents of a Christmas Day baby are celebrating 'the best present there is'.
News of the festive bundles of joy to arrive at Sunderland Royal Hospital are continuing to emerge.
The latest announced is Arden James McGurrell, who arrived on Christmas Day to parents Laura Callaghan and Andrew McGurrell.
He weighed 6lb 7oz.
Laura said: "He arrived at 11.48am on Christmas Day, just to make sure we really missed out on Christmas dinner.
"He was born via emergency section after my waters initially broke on Christmas Eve, his due date.
"He entered the world on Christmas Day to give us the best present there is."
Other babies to arrive on Christmas Day at the hospital include Rory, Cerys and Niamh, much to the delight of their parents Helen and Lloyd.
Head of Midwifery Dawn Edmundson said: "Our team was delighted to welcome these babies into the world.
"Every delivery here is remarkable, but we know those who arrive at this time of year are extra special to their families.
"As ever, our midwives have been on duty around the clock and I want to say a special thanks to them. I'm so proud of the work they do to support our families."