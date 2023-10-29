Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Glancy at Ryhope Beach. Picture issued by Sunderland Labour.

Villagers are celebrating after work began to restore access to their slice of Sunderland's coastline.

The steps were rebuilt in 2011 and repaired in 2018, but the in the last five years, it is estimated the cliff edge on the south side of the steps has eroded by around five metres (16ft) and the rate of erosion rate of the limestone cliffs undermined the concrete, weakening the structure of the steps.

Ryhope beach steps. Picture issued by Sunderland City Council.

Council officers said they must close the 'unsafe' steps, but would work to restore access as quickly as possible

Losing access to the beach was a blow to people living nearby, however, and their were fears a delay in dealing with the situation would lead to further problems with erosion.

After lobbying city leaders, villagers saw work start to remedy the situation on Friday, October 27.

Cllr Lindsey Leonard and campaigner Helen Glancy. Picture issued by Sunderland Labour.

Helen Glancy, a former schoolteacher who regularly walked along Ryhope beach until its closure in August, was one of the campaigners calling for the steps to be restored.

She said: “I’ve always been interested in politics and have helped canvas in the past, however it wasn’t until I got involved in helping restore the access to Ryhope beach that I thought I’d quite like to give it a go.

“Working with the ward councillors, it was fantastic seeing first-hand how they could help ensure residents voices were heard and now that I’m retired, I thought, why not?

“I’ve always loved this area and often visited the beach when out walking and have a real passion for helping out in the community and especially supporting young people, so I can’t wait to get involved in even more projects and see what we can achieve.”

After getting a taste of campaigning, Ms Glancy has now decided to stand as a Labour candidate for the area in the 2024 council elections, which will take place in May.

Sitting Labour councillor Lindsey Leonard said she was pleased to see work begin at Ryhope Beach.

“We are thrilled that work has finally resumed on the restoration of the steps to Ryhope beach.

“Ever since they were closed off to the public, we’ve been keeping residents updated on the progress and constantly asking the Council if they can make the works a priority and we are delighted that those calls have now been heard.

