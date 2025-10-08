Judges (left-right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show on BBC1. | Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Deadly Dancing at the Seaview Hotel, the latest cosy crime novel from Sunderland author Glenda Young, has received high praise from Strictly Come Dancing judge and ballroom legend Anton du Beke.

Du Beke described the book as: “Perfect for all fans of dance, mystery and cosy escapism. Absolutely smashing!”

The novel, which is the fourth in Young’s Seaview Hotel series, follows the arrival of a flamboyant dance troupe in the seaside town of Scarborough. While the glittering world of ballroom dancing brings excitement to the town, tensions rise both on and off the dance floor – culminating in a murder.

Glenda Young responded to the praise by saying: “Anton’s quote has made my day. I did a great deal of research into the world of ballroom dancing whilst writing the book and I’m so happy it’s paid off. To be praised by one of the brightest stars of the ballroom dancing world is amazing.”

In the story, hotel landlady Helen Dexter finds herself hosting the visiting dancers, including characters such as Tommy Two Shoes and Ballroom Bev. When one of the dancers ends up dead, Helen, along with her rescue greyhound Suki and the hotel’s formidable cook Jean, steps in to investigate.

The Seaview Hotel series was previously shortlisted for Best New Crime Series in the Dead Good Readers Awards, alongside well-known names including Richard Osman and Val McDermid.

Deadly Dancing at the Seaview Hotel is published by Headline and is available now in hardback, ebook and audiobook. The paperback edition will be released on December 4th, 2025. The book can be found in bookshops and online retailers.