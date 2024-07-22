More than 2,100 runners took place in the Durham City Run 5k or 10k events, finishing at the World Heritage Site in front of Durham Cathedral, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Scroll down to the bottom see the picture gallery ⬇️

The 2023 10k and 5k events took place in the pouring rain, while previous years have seen simmering temperatures, so runners were glad to be treated to a mild evening for a change, with only some light rain.

Friday saw the XO urban orienteering in the city centre, and concluded on Saturday with Paula’s Families on Track at the old racecourse, which saw a record number of 75 teams of three to five family members of all ages tackle a 10k relay event.

The festival was organised by Events of the North, in partnership with Durham County Council and Durham University, and supported by Everyone Active gyms and Radisson Blu Hotel, Durham.

Both the Durham City 10k and 5k followed new routes this year, starting outside the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The courses were, as usual, ‘undulating’, with the hilly landscape of Durham City centre putting runners’ legs to the test right up until the final stretch.

The races started half an hour apart, which organisers said allowed for increased capacity and more action for spectators to enjoy.

The events were founded by Olympic medal winner and former University of Sunderland Chancellor Steve Cram, who also organised the Sunderland half marathon and 10k events as part of Sunderland City Runs.

Steve said: “Thursday was a fantastic evening of running in the heart of Durham. The new routes have worked really well, and our runners rose to the challenge of tackling the hills in this beautiful city.

“As ever, we’re grateful to Durham County Council, Durham University and all of our partners and volunteers, who together make it possible to host the Durham City Run Festival.”

There were some impressive results for Sunderland and Durham club runners taking part.

The winner of the 2024 Durham City 10K was Corrin Leeming of Western Athletic Club, in a time of 30 minutes and 47 seconds. Adrian Bailes of Birtley AC was second in 31:42, with Stephen Jackson of Sunderland Harriers third in 32:30.

The women’s race was won by Charlotte Dillon of Houghton Harriers in 35:48, followed by Vicky Simpson (39:05) and Natalie Lye (40:45), both of North Shields Poly.

Chris Perkins of Birtley AC retained his title in winning of the Durham City 5K in 15:43, followed by Duncan Hughes of Blackhill Bounders (16:23) for the second year in a row, with Liam Taylor of Sunderland Harriers in third (16:31).

Jessica Eaton of Tyne Bridge Harriers won the women’s race in 19:02, followed by Anna Pigford of Houghton Harriers (19:06) and Nicole Burlinson of Durham City Harriers (19:15).

Along with leading club runners from around the region, many of the participants were taking on personal challenges or raising money for good causes, such as the festival’s official charity partner, Red Sky Foundation.

Several representatives from event partners Durham County Council and Durham University were also running.

Among them were Amy Harhoff, the county council’s corporate director of regeneration, economy and growth, Katie Taylor, the university’s alumni and supporter engagement officer (events), and Mark Tallentire, the university’s senior communications and engagement manager.

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, leader of Durham County Council and North East Combined Authority cabinet member for culture, creative, tourism and sport, said: “The Durham City Run Festival is one of the most important events in County Durham’s cultural calendar and demonstrates our commitment to encouraging people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport.

“It’s been wonderful to see the streets of Durham City bustling with thousands of runners and their supporters over the last few days. The sense of camaraderie and positivity has been palpable and is such a key part of the festival and grass root sports in general. It was also a great honour to welcome decathlon champion Daley Thomas to the county to launch the festival with a special screening of the documentary about his career at Gala Durham.

“Daley’s Olympic successes continue to inspire new generations of athletes and his visit definitely added to the excitement surrounding the event.

“The Durham City Run Festival is just one of many fantastic events taking place in County Durham this summer, with Durham Fringe Festival taking place next week and Seaham Food Festival retuning in August.

“Events like these not only add to the vibrancy of our city, towns and villages but attract tens of thousands of visitors and boost the local economy.

“We are proud to have supported Events of the North to deliver the Durham City Run Festival and we are looking forward to an action-packed summer of culture and sport in the weeks ahead.”

Quentin Sloper, director of student enrichment at Durham University, said: “The atmosphere for this year’s Durham City 10K and 5K was electric and it was wonderful to experience such a great celebration of sport and physical activity with so many participants.

“That ever-increasing numbers of our staff, students and alumni get involved alongside running clubs, families, the local community and many others, is testament to the strength of the partnership between the University and our community. We’re delighted to continue to be part of the Durham City Run Festival.”

Find out more about the event at www.durhamcityrun.com.

1 . Durham City Run 2024 The top three women in the 2024 Durham City 5K - credit Will Palmer | The top three women in the 2024 Durham City 5K - credit Will Palmer Photo Sales

2 . Durham City Run 2024 The top three women in the 2023 Durham City 10K - credit Will Palmer | The top three women in the 2023 Durham City 10K - credit Will Palmer Photo Sales

3 . Durham City Run 2024 The top three men in the 2024 Durham City 10K - credit Will Palmer | The top three men in the 2024 Durham City 10K - credit Will Palmer Photo Sales