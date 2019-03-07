150 new jobs to be created at call centre

A contact centre firm is to take on 150 new people, it has announced.

ResQ, a privately owned UK contact centre business, is looking to recruit the staff to join its site in Seaham.

Gill Marchbank, chief operating officer for ResQ.

ResQ, established in 2006, employs 1,000 staff in Hull and bosses say it has enjoyed significant year on year growth.

It opened its second centre in Seaham two years ago as part of its expansion strategy.

Already with over 300 staff there, ResQ is the town’s largest employer.

Working on behalf of well-known FTSE 100 brands, ResQ is now looking to fill a number of vacancies in both sales and sales management.

Lee Candler, general manager of ResQ at Seaham, said: “We are delighted to be bringing so many new jobs to the region.

"I have been here since we set up in Seaham and I am so proud of what we have achieved in so little time.

“We have some really big names that we work for who are giving us more work but also we are seeing some exciting new names who are outsourcing to us.

“We are big advocates of the region and proud to be contributing to the employment market in such a significant way.”

Gill Marchbank, chief operating officer for ResQ, added: “Our business has been built on a strong set of values and we have created innovative technology and great environments for people to work and prosper.

"It is thanks to this that we have a team of likeminded people, who are proud to be part of and share in our success.

“We work tirelessly to make sure that our people and our clients see the true benefits of working with us and this is clearly paying off.

“I’m delighted for Lee and the team at Seaham.

"Everything is going so well and I can assure anyone who joins us in Seaham that they will benefit from great training and career opportunities added to which they will be joining a remarkable team.”

ResQ launches it recruitment campaign this week and hopes to have all the vacancies filled by May.

For more details call 0191 671 992, email recruitment.seaham@resqcs.co.uk or go to www.resqcs.oc.uk