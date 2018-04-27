Behind the scenes at Seaham’s ResQ call centre + how you can apply for a job

As a call centre aims to become the biggest employer in Seaham, we went behind the scenes to see what new recruits can expect.

Thousands saw our Facebook Live coverage of ResQ in Spectrum Business Park, which is aiming to double its workforce to 400 people.

ResQ staff at work. Picture by Frank Reid

The company, which also has a further 650 staff at its call centre in Hull, moved to the business park nearly two years ago and has ambitious growth targets to fill the entire building by the end of 2019.

Lee Candler, head of client services at ResQ, said: “We’re currently looking to recruit around 200 people in the next three months. We’re looking for people with drive and get up and go.

“We’re primarily a sales organisation. We’re not necessarily looking for someone with a sales background, however, we’re looking for people with the right attitude who we can train in sales.”

A new recruit to ResQ will attend a two-week induction programme, which provides them with all the knowledge and skills that they need to start the job. The first eight to 12 weeks will be spent in the firm’s academy, which provides continual support and coaching, after which they will graduate into their respective teams. Employees work in teams for each client and each team has a strong management support network, which includes a team leader, an operations manager and contact centre manager. For more information about opportunities at ResQ or to apply, call 0191 671 9928 or email: recruitment.seaham@resqcs.co.uk