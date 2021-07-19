The smoke climbed above the city as firefighters tackled the blaze./Photo: Stu Norton
15 dramatic pictures of huge scrapyard fire in Sunderland

The smoke could be seen for miles.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:29 pm

Plumes of smoke towered above the city after a huge fire started at a scrapyard in Sunderland’s Hendon Street just after 11 am on Monday, July 19.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service asked people in the area to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters tackle the flames.

These 15 images by our photographer Stu Norton show the scale of the blaze.

1. Containing the flames

Fire crews dealing with the fire.

2. Fire scene

Apppliances from fire stations across Tyne & Wear including West Denton, Gosforth, South Shields, Marley Park, Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington and Gateshead Community Fire Stations were dispatched to the incident.

People in the are were asked to stay inside.

