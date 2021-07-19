15 dramatic pictures of huge scrapyard fire in Sunderland
The smoke could be seen for miles.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 2:29 pm
Plumes of smoke towered above the city after a huge fire started at a scrapyard in Sunderland’s Hendon Street just after 11 am on Monday, July 19.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service asked people in the area to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters tackle the flames.
These 15 images by our photographer Stu Norton show the scale of the blaze.
Page 1 of 1