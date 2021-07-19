Thick clouds of smoke can been seen from various places in the city after blaze started at a scrapyard in Sunderland’s Hendon street just after 11 am on Monday, July 19.

Firefighters are currently on the scene and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have asked people in the area to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire service has dispatched nine appliances, two aerial ladder platform (ALP) appliances and 7 pumps to tackle the flames.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are currently in attendance of a scrapyard fire on Hendon Street in Sunderland, Tyne & Wear.

“9 TWFRS appliances have been dispatched to the incident from fire stations across Tyne & Wear including West Denton, Gosforth, South Shields, Marley Park, Farringdon, Sunderland Central, Washington and Gateshead Community Fire Stations.

“Currently there are two aerial ladder platform (ALP) appliances and 7 pumps in attendan ce.

“The first appliance was on the scene at 11:12, a response time of six-minutes from when the initial emergency call was received by our Control Room team.

People in the area have been asked to stay inside while fire crews deal with the blaze.

“The incident is still on-going."

The fire service earlier said in a tweet earlier: “Fire Crews are currently dealing with a large fire in the #Hendon area of #Sunderland. If you live in the area please stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.”

Dramatic pictures show the scale of the fire.

Nine TWFRS appliances have been dispatched to the incident.

The fire started just before lunchtime on Monday.