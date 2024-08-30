Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people turned out in the sunshine at Herrington Country park to support an annual walk organised by an autism charity.

The Walk for Acceptance, organised by the North East Autism Society (NEAS), had to be postponed in April after heavy rain led to flooding at the park in Sunderland.

However, the event was reorganised and around 300 people took part in the one-mile walk around the park’s picturesque lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walk was started by TV personality and NEAS patron, Pam Royle, who said: “I’m very proud to be asked to start the walk and meet so many people – regulars and newcomers – who want to support this wonderful charity.

“It’s such a privilege to be involved with NEAS because I’ve seen what a difference it makes to neurodivergent people and their families.”

NEAS Fundraising Officer, Jon Appleton, who organises the walk, said: “It’s a fantastic turnout, especially in the light of the date having to be rearranged, and it’s great to see so many people out in the sunshine supporting the charity.”

Lynne Appleton, of Penshaw, and her three children – Kane, 11, Reid, 10, and Seren, six – were resplendent in their fancy-dress gold trousers and boots, along with tie-dyed t-shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kane has been diagnosed as autistic and this was the fourth year the family has been among the participants.

“NEAS is a great charity and the information, advice and guidance they make available is invaluable. We just wanted to come and show our appreciation for everything they do and supporting families and raising awareness.”

Gillian Lewis, from Durham, completed the walk with her 31-year-old autistic daughter, Zoe.

Gillian said: “When Zoe was growing up, NEAS was the best source of day-to-day support. They are unbeatable when it comes to expertise and care, and they are always thinking about how they can keep improving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Hodgson, from Seaham, has two autistic children and she has also had great support from NEAS. That includes the charity providing a mentor to help her eldest child study at the University of Sunderland.

Jenny said: “It’s lovely to have a charity that is specifically focused on autism, and understands what support is needed, so we wanted to come along and say thank you.”

Volunteers for the event were provided by Nissan, Nissan Trading, NHS Business Services Authority, and the Cambridge CEM (Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring) in Gateshead.

Amelia Evans, aged six, had a particularly big smile on her face at the end of the walk after finding out that she’d won the ‘Name The Dinosaur” competition with her suggestion of ‘Reggie’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amelia, whose mum, Sarah, is a teaching assistant with NEAS, won a huge cuddly dinosaur to take home.

“I’m really happy because I’ve never won a competition before,” said Amelia. “I’m going to put Reggie in my bed and cuddle up with him tonight.”

Let’s just hope Reggie’s not a dino-snore!