A Seaham hero saved his neighbour's life by springing into action when he had a cardiac arrest.

Don Moreland and his wife Kathleen spotted that Bobby Finkel had collapsed when he was out walking the dog - on Bobby's 73rd birthday.

Bobby Finkel with neighbour Don Moreland, as well as paramedics Kim Taylor, Kyle Donaldson, Chris Sharpe, and Sean Storey.

Paramedics shocked his heart three times

Don began CPR whilst Kathleen called 999 and alerted paramedics to the scene.

It was thanks to the quick-thinking of everyone involved that Bobby was saved and even got back home from hospital within three days.

The family of Bobby say they are 'forever grateful'.

Alert neighbours and an off-duty nurse were superb

They got to thank some of the people who treated him that day, including North East Ambulance Service specialist paramedic Sean Storey, paramedic Kyle Donaldson, clinical care assistant Kim Taylor and clinical support assistant Chris Sharpe.

The paramedics who saved Bobby Finkel's life get to meet the man they helped.

Specialist paramedic Luke Hopper was first on scene, but was unable to make the reunion.

Paramedic Kyle said the quality of the CPR given before he arrived was 'extremely effective, and no doubt played a huge part in allowing the patient to make a full recovery.

"They bought us the time to get there and start our treatment and my colleague Luke administered three shocks with his defibrillator in order to get a regular heart rhythm.”

'It wasn't until later when it sunk in'

Don, who has received first aid training from his employer, said: “When I realised what happened, my mind was clear, and I knew what I had to do. It wasn’t until later when it sunk in what had happened.”

Back together once more are Kyle Donaldson, Kim Taylor, Andrea Finkel-Gates, Mary Finkel, Bobby Finkel, Don Moreland, Kathleen Moreland, Chris Sharpe, and Sean Storey.

Bobby, from Seaham, said: “I have no recollection of what happened. I wasn’t feeling unwell at the time.

"The dog had slipped its lead and I remember bending down to pick it up. The next thing I remember was waking up as I was being wheeled into Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Home from hospital within three days

In hospital, Bobby, who already had two stents from a heart attack in 2005, had two more fitted. The existing stents were also cleaned out as they had become blocked. He was home three days later and has since been discharged from cardiologist and cardiac nurse.

Specialist paramedic Sean, who shared the same birthday as Bobby, said: “It is very humbling to see the patient again as it's not very often we get to find out what happened after we take them to hospital.”

'Thank you for bringing my dad back to life'

To Bobby, his cardiac arrest was ‘just a blip’ and he is feeling back to normal with no lasting effects and has recently celebrated his 52nd wedding anniversary in the Lake District with his wife Mary.

Bobby’s daughter Andrea Finkel-Gates said: “I’m beyond grateful for them bringing my dad back to life. He can get on with his life as normal, with no lasting side effects. I cannot thank the paramedics enough.

“Dad is a very quiet man and keeps himself to himself. But he was joking and laughing as we were leaving the hospital. He has a new lease of life and he’s more jovial now.”