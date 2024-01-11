Wearside family faced life-or-death health battles for two children at same time

'It has been a horrific year'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum has revealed how one of her sons almost died - while another son was waiting to go into hospital for major surgery.

Rachel Ferguson, from the Houghton area, looked back on her 'horrendous year' in which her children Jacob, 15, and Benjamin, 12, both battled for life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel with her son Jacob.

Two sons, two health battles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But at almost exactly the same time, Benjamin's organs began to shut down for no apparent reason.

Benjamin Brown re-lives his health battle in which he almost lost his life.

Three days before Jacob's operation was due at the Portland Hospital in London, Benjamin was rushed into Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Tests showed he had Type 1 Diabetes. Poisons had begun to take over his body, and eat away at his muscles.

'It came completely out of the blue'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without treatment, he could have slipped into a coma and died, said his mum.

Rachel said: "It came completely out of the blue. No-one in the family has diabetes.

"He just plummeted."

The family consists of dad George Ferguson, 44, mum Rachel Ferguson, children Hollie, 20, and Eve Ferguson, 18, and Jacob, 15, Isaac, 14, Benjamin, 12, and Joel, nine.

Benjamin was 'breathing like an old man' and was transferred by his doctor to hospital as a Category 1 patient, said mum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They had to work on him for hours and get rid of the poison, and then they had to build him up again."

Lots of monitoring for Benjamin

Benjamin is now back home and his insulin injections, blood glucose tests and diet all have to be monitored.

Rachel said: "It was extremely stressful, knowing that Jacob was so poorly at the same time." Jacob faced a completely different fight for life.

Coughing ripped his cartilage from his ribs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was confined to bed and coughed so hard, it ripped his cartilage from his ribs.

Jacob pictured just weeks after surgery.

It was all caused by a rare condition called Pectus Excavatum and it meant his rib cage was growing inwards and causing the sternum to sink into his chest.

His internal organs only had 1.5 inches of space.

Jacob's chest before he had surgery.

His lungs were being crushed

He eventually had his operation four days after Benjamin was rushed into hospital.

Earlier this year, a fundraising appeal was launched with his caring sister Hollie Ferguson leading the campaign to get help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob had metal bars put in his ribs and is also doing well now. He can even lift 10kg weights and can't wait to start proper training in the gym.

'If we had left him that night, I don't think he would be here now'

Rachel shared Benjamin's story with the Echo to highlight how Type 1 Diabetes can strike with no warning at all.

Jacob and Benjamin's mum Rachel who spoke to the Echo to raise awareness.

"If we had left him that night, I don't think he would be here now. No-one knew he had diabetes. It came completely out of the blue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She praised the 'brilliant' team at Sunderland Royal and admitted: "As a mum you have all that worry and we were trying to pay for Jacob's operation as well.

"We would look at Benjamin lying on the table and not know what it was."

Symptoms of Type 1 diabetes include feeling very thirsty, feeling very tired, losing weight, blurred vision, going to the toilet more often especially at night, and cuts and grazes that are not healing.