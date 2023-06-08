A trending T-shirt from Wearside is reaching some of this Summer's biggest events - and it could be a huge lifesaver.

The front of the T-shirt featuring Beatrix Archbold.

Fans of P!NK, Sam Fender, and motor racing at Silverstone are all planning to wear 'Bea-shirts'.

Most Popular

The Bea-shirt specially made for the Sam Fender concert.

The little girl who is waiting for a new heart

Beatrix, two, from Wearside spends on a ward at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where she waits for a new heart.

More than 100 Bea-shirts sold

So far, more than 100 Bea-shirt sales have been made for events including the P!NK concerts in Sunderland and Munich, and Sam Fender in Newcastle.

The Bea-shirt created for the P!NK gig in Sunderland.

Others were due to appear at the concerts of Coldplay, Kiss, Take That, The Who and Robbie Williams.

On top of a fairground ride

One made it to the top of The Big One fairground ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and a Beatrix fan suggested making one to be worn at Soccer Aid this weekend.

Another person asked if a Bea-shirt could be made to take with them on holiday to Ibiza.

It is all helping to spread the word about Beatrix who had a cardiac arrest a year ago and was saved by surgeons at the Freeman who performed open heart surgery.

Tubes act as her ventricles

She now lives on a ward at the hospital in Newcastle, attached to tubes which act as her ventricles until she hopefully receives a new heart.

Beatrix playing at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where she lives.

Her dad Terry said: "We hope that if someone spots a Bea-shirt, conversations will be triggered and friendships made."

"We have been looking at new ways to encourage discussions around organ donation, so bringing Bea's love of music and clothing in a Bea-shirt is a great way to do just that."

Hayley has worked wonders

The Bea-shirts were created by Hayley Swinburn who runs a part-time business called Rainbows and Snowflakes.

Proceeds from the £15 Bea-shirts are going to the Rainbow Trust after overheads have been covered.

Terry and Cheryl urged Wearside people to talk more about donating a child’s organs.

Get talking before it's too late

The couple know only too well what losing a child is like.

Their daughter Isabel was stillborn five years ago. The couple agreed her heart could be donated for medical research.