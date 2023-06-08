Pink, Sam Fender, Silverstone: The special Sunderland 'Bea-Shirt' which is spreading to events far and wide
The trending Sunderland T-shirt which could save lives
A trending T-shirt from Wearside is reaching some of this Summer's biggest events - and it could be a huge lifesaver.
Fans of P!NK, Sam Fender, and motor racing at Silverstone are all planning to wear 'Bea-shirts'.
The little girl who is waiting for a new heart
Beatrix, two, from Wearside spends on a ward at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where she waits for a new heart.
Her parents are dad Terry, and mum Cheryl who comes from Roker.They have joined forces with the Rainbow Trust children's charity in Roker and a business called Rainbows and Snowflakes to create 'Bea-shirts'.
More than 100 Bea-shirts sold
So far, more than 100 Bea-shirt sales have been made for events including the P!NK concerts in Sunderland and Munich, and Sam Fender in Newcastle.
Others were due to appear at the concerts of Coldplay, Kiss, Take That, The Who and Robbie Williams.
On top of a fairground ride
One made it to the top of The Big One fairground ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and a Beatrix fan suggested making one to be worn at Soccer Aid this weekend.
Another person asked if a Bea-shirt could be made to take with them on holiday to Ibiza.
It is all helping to spread the word about Beatrix who had a cardiac arrest a year ago and was saved by surgeons at the Freeman who performed open heart surgery.
She now lives on a ward at the hospital in Newcastle, attached to tubes which act as her ventricles until she hopefully receives a new heart.
Her dad Terry said: "We hope that if someone spots a Bea-shirt, conversations will be triggered and friendships made."
"We have been looking at new ways to encourage discussions around organ donation, so bringing Bea's love of music and clothing in a Bea-shirt is a great way to do just that."
Hayley has worked wonders
The Bea-shirts were created by Hayley Swinburn who runs a part-time business called Rainbows and Snowflakes.
Proceeds from the £15 Bea-shirts are going to the Rainbow Trust after overheads have been covered.
Terry and Cheryl urged Wearside people to talk more about donating a child’s organs.
Get talking before it's too late
It is vital the discussion happens now because it is too upsetting for a parent to consider when they have just lost a child, they say.
The couple know only too well what losing a child is like.
Their daughter Isabel was stillborn five years ago. The couple agreed her heart could be donated for medical research.
For more on organ donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk