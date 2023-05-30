Brave Beatrix Archbold is the newest star to feature on a T-shirt and it is about to be revealed - at some of the UK's biggest gigs.

The little Wearside girl needs a new heart and her family's campaign to raise awareness of organ donations has taken a new twist.

Get yourself a Bea-shirt

The Archbold family has joined forces with the Rainbow Trust children's charity in Roker and a business called Rainbows and Snowflakes to create 'Bea-shirts'.

Beatrix Archbold who needs a new heart.

They are T-shirts with Bea's photo on them and they come with a message about the importance of organ donation.

Tubes now act as Bea's ventricles

She now lives on a ward at the hospital in Newcastle, attached to tubes which act as her ventricles until she hopefully receives a new heart.

The new 'Bea-shirt' featuring Beatrix Archbold who needs a new heart.

Watch out for a Bea-shirt appearing at gigs. Dad Terry said people could soon spot it at Pink's concert in Sunderland on June 10 and 11.

The colourful Bea-shirt.

Followers of Beatrix are also hoping to wear the shirts at gigs of Sam Fender, Coldplay and Robbie Williams.

Terry said: "We hope that if someone spots a Bea-shirt, conversations will be triggered and friendships made."

Terry added: "The idea of Bea-shirts at Pink's Stadium of Light Concert is huge to Bea's mum for a few reasons.

'I would stop what I was doing and drink in the love between a mother and her baby daughter'

"Firstly, Bea's mum and sister are going and it will be simply mind blowing to see Bea there as well

"Ever since Bea was born Cheryl has sang 'Cover me in sunshine' to her ...it is their song.

"Every moment this happened Bea would smile back at Cheryl, every time. And every time I would stop what I was doing and drink in the love between a mother and her baby daughter.

"It's their special song. So if you do wear a shirt and that song comes on, now you'll know how much it means."

The little girl with a love of music

Terry added: "We have been looking at new ways to encourage discussions around organ donation, so bringing Bea's love of music and clothing in a Bea-shirt is a great way to do just that."

Smiles from Beatrix on the hospital ward.

The Bea-shirts are being created by Hayley Swinburn who runs a part-time business called Rainbows and Snowflakes.

More than 60 of the £15 Bea-shirts have been sold already and Hayley has ordered more, with proceeds going to the Rainbow Trust after overheads have been covered.

'The more we can get out there the better'

Hayley said: "The more we can get out there the better. I have followed Beatrix's journey since the start and I have always said I would be more than happy to help."

Beatrix in her own hospital gown.

Terry and Cheryl urged Wearside people to talk more about donating a child’s organs.

The couple know only too well what losing a child is like.

Their daughter Isabel was stillborn five years ago. The couple agreed her heart could be donated for medical research.

For more on organ donation, visit https://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/