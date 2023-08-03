A moving video which shows a grieving dog leading a funeral procession has gone viral.

Former Hays Travel worker Gareth Richards, 36, from Peterlee, passed away in June and was given his final send-off just days ago.

Gareth Richards.

His best friend was his loving pet dog Malic, who is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Gareth's family were keen for the devoted pet to be there at the funeral.

Malic next to a photo of his best friend Gareth.

The video was produced by Julie Stout, co-director at Delanoy Funeral Services, who conducted the funeral for the Richards’ family.

It has reached a global audience of over 850,000 and shows Malic taking a fond look at a photo of his pal at the funeral before leading the procession.

Julie has been making videos of funerals at the request of families as a precious keepsake of their loved ones’ final journey since the business launched in 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Malic pictured during the funeral procession.

She said: “This funeral service and video were particularly poignant for us as Gareth idolised his dog Malic, they lived together and really were best friends.

“After speaking at length with his family to arrange the service, we knew we had to make sure that Malic was at Gareth’s funeral just as he was in his life – by his side.

Malic leads the procession at the funeral of his best friend.

“It was so emotional as John and I are dog owners and lovers. We know how much Malic is going to miss Gareth, so that’s why it was so important for us to make this happen.”

Since releasing the video on social media with the permission of the family, including Gareth’s older brothers Chris, 42, and Barry, 45, it has reached over 850,000 people worldwide.

More than 100,000 people have watched the video and commented on what a fitting tribute it was to the memory of Gareth who passed away unexpectedly.

A hug for Malic.

John said: “We work tirelessly is to give people the send-off they would want and deserve, surrounded by the people that mattered most to them. In Gareth’s case that was his dog Malic and his family, so we made sure they were all there throughout his final journey.

“We know that it has given his loved one some comfort knowing that his best friend was there by his side the way it always was before his untimely death.”

Gareth was a former Shotton Hall Comprehensive School student who had worked for Durham County Council and Hays Travel.

Delanoy Funeral Services was formed by John Delanoy and Julie Stout after they were introduced by a mutual friend who thought they’d work well together.